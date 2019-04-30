Every Game of Thrones Character Who Died in the Battle of Winterfell

By Kathryn Van Arendunk From Vulture

HBO

The night was long and full of terrors, and death finally came to Winterfell. But depending on the quality of your TV, you may not have seen some of them. Look, it was really dark, okay?

So in case you missed it, here’s exactly who died on Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 “The Long Night” .

Dolorous Edd

The very first character to bite it is poor Dolorous Edd, who saves Samwell Tarly from a wight before getting stabbed through the back of the head. A sad ending for Dolorous, but honestly what did his mother expect, giving him a name like that?

Lyanna Mormont

There was never much chance that tiny, courageous Lyanna Mormont, having insisted on joining the battle rather than staying in the crypts, would survive the night. She does go out in typically glorious style, though.

Beric Dondarrion

Next up, poor Beric Dondarrion. Melisandre tells Arya that the Lord of Light brought Beric back so many times so he could die for a reason, and getting Julius Caesar’d by a bunch of wights so that Arya and the Hound could escape was apparently the plan all along. Pour one out for the fiery one.

Theon Greyjoy

Theon had crafted a nice little redemption death arc for himself before the battle even begun, first by rescuing his sister Yara, then deciding to rejoin the Starks rather than run away, and offering to stand next to Bran and defend him from the Night King. It all comes to a head when the Night King arrives in the Godswood and Theon runs straight for him, knowing full well he’s about to die. At least Bran got to tell Theon he was a good man before Theon made the final charge.

ARYA STARK KILLS THE NIGHT KING

ARYA STARK! ARYA STARK KILLS THE NIGHT KING! She sneaks up on him in the Godswood (nice echo of her sneaking up on Jon in the same place in the premiere episode of this season), and just when it looks like the Night King is going to take her out, she stabs him in the belly. ARYA STARK THA GOD!

Jorah Mormont

Alas poor Jorah Mormont, who takes several hits, stands up again to continue fighting at Dany’s side, and then collapses as soon as the Night King dies. Dany is bereft.

Melisandre

The final death of the episode is also the one person who seemed absolutely positive she would die: Melisandre, who completes her mission by helping the human army against the army of the dead, and then removes her necklace. She walks out past the battle field, and as she does, quickly becomes an ancient woman, and crumples to the ground.

For more on this story go to; https://www.vulture.com/2019/04/game-of-thrones-who-died-night-king-death.html?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Vulture-%20April%2029%2C%202019&utm_term=Subscription%20List%20-%20Vulture%20%281%20Year%29

