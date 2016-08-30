Bateman and Company to be wound up

Ryan Bateman, a Canadian National, whose company B&C Capital Ltd. is already under the direction of a winding up order, has another company Bateman & Company Ltd ordered to be wound up too.
See following attachments.
August 30, 2016
For all the latest Cayman, Caribbean and International Stories plus cartoons and puzzles. 32 + new blogs daily
|
Currently
86°
Partly Cloudy
Tomorrow is forecast to be nearly the same temperature as today. Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm.
|
Tuesday 08/30 40%
High 88° / Low 81°
Thunderstorm
Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows overnight in the low 80s.
|
Tuesday Night 08/30 40%
High 88° / Low 81°
Thunderstorm
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Ryan Bateman, a Canadian National, whose company B&C Capital Ltd. is already under the direction of a winding up order, has another company Bateman & Company Ltd ordered to be wound up too.
See following attachments.
Ryan Bateman, a Canadian National, whose company … [Read More...]
From BBC US actor Gene Wilder, remembered by … [Read More...]
Terms + Policies - Advertising Policy - Privacy Policy . © 2016 • iNews
Speak Your Mind