August 30, 2016

Bateman and Company to be wound up

August 30, 2016
Ryan Bateman, a , whose company B&C Capital Ltd. is already under the direction of a winding up order, has another company Bateman & Company Ltd ordered to be wound up too.

See following attachments.

