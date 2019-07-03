Barlow: The Good Old Days

By Gordon Barlow

All progress comes at a price. The peaceful boredom of an isolated fishing village or farming community must be surrendered if the locals want a road connecting them with someplace else. Next thing you know, one of the locals sells a patch of ground with a shed on it to a stranger, who fixes up the shed and rents it to weekend visitors. Another local hires himself and his boat out to the visitors and shows them the reef. The next thing you know, it’s happening all over. There’s no more boredom, but there’s no more peace either. The rent-money or the boat-hire pays for a motor for the well, or a bicycle, or a kerosene fridge – and the next thing you know, you don’t know what’s coming next.

That’s what happened in Cayman. That’s what happened, when the Good Old Days disappeared into history. Were the Good Old Days really as good as we remember them? The smaller the community, the less privacy, and that wasn’t always a good thing. I can recall listening to Loretta Lynn singing about love in a small town, on Loxley Banks’s Country Classics afternoons on Radio Cayman forty years ago.

Tonight at nine we get married… Friends all say it’s a shame and disgrace,

That he’s loved every woman in Jackson. Ah but Jackson ain’t a very big place.

Economic progress and social progress tend to come hand in hand. Sometimes the progress began with a yearning for a “proper” education. The first school-teacher in a community was often the best-educated local parent. The children’s learning was limited by the teacher’s knowledge, but it was progress. The usual standby option of home-schooling might be chosen by parents whose knowledge was equal to that first teacher’s. Later, a trained teacher would be appointed to take over the job. External exams would become available for children with the proper level of achievement.

That’s how Cayman’s educational system used to be, and it’s how my own home community’s began. In my small sheep-farming community in the Australian bush there was no school, at first. Mothers taught their children the lessons mailed to them by the education authorities two hundred miles away, and mailed our homework in to the big city for marking. Some families got together and paid a neighbour to teach their kids. I remember being taught by Mrs Tosh at her farm a mile or so from ours, when I was five and six. It would have been the same sort of thing in Cayman, back in the ‘40s. It wasn’t really good enough.

The parents in my community begged the authorities to send our little settlement a qualified teacher. Their response was, “build a schoolhouse and guarantee there will be at least twenty pupils, and we will send you a teacher.” So our fathers built a one-room hut with wooden awnings and we got a teacher. Instead of walking to and from Mrs Tosh’s house, we rode horses to the new school three miles away.

Pretty much the same kind of progress occurred in the Cayman settlements. The pattern would have been common throughout the West Indies. The settlements grew into villages, then small towns, then reasonably big towns. From Barkers to Savannah is a reasonably big town now, isn’t it? Will the Shetty Hospital and the SEZ and the new school help fill the gaps to North Side and East End, or will those two small towns always be separate? Will their residents resist the temptation to progress to something larger? Probably not; progress is hard to resist, at any time and in any place.

I looked up the last words of that Loretta Lynn song on YouTube. Loxley, are you there? Were those Good Old Days really as good as we remember? Maybe not. Here’s a link to the song, which begins at about the one-minute mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChLtmalR_Dw

Yes, Jackson is a mighty small town, Where gossips and rumors go round.

But the gossips are the ones he turned down, And Jackson ain’t a very big town…

