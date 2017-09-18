BARBADOS – Jamaican nationals held with weed

From Caribbean News Service

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged two Jamaican nationals for a number of drug related offences.

Nineteen-year-old Breanna Ann-Marie Brown and 24-year-old Joel Williams have been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking of cannabis and importation of cannabis.

Brown and Williams arrived on the island by air on Friday, September 15 from Jamaica. Having cleared immigration, they proceeded to customs where a search of their individual luggage was conducted. During the search three plastic wrapped packages and 15 brown taped packages, all containing cannabis, were discovered concealed in false compartments in their suitcases.

Both accused appeared before Acting Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and were remanded to prison to reappear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

