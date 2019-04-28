Barbados’ golden girl Titus does it [Cayman Islands bags 44 medals]

By George Alleyne From Caribbean Life

Photo by George Alleyne

Danielle Titus breast stroking to CARIFTA gold

Barbados’ fifth place earning in the CARIFTA 2019 swimming competition was owed mainly to a tremendous display by golden girl Danielle Titus who topped the 15 to 17 age group 200-metre long course backstroke Tuesday night, April 23.

As the Swimming Championship of this 34th edition of this regional competition concluded at the National Aquatic Centre, Wildey, Barbados the 16-year-old thrilled her home crowd by copping a total of three individual medals, all in her favourite backstroke events.

She took bronze in the 50-metre two days earlier, then went on for golden swims by winning the 100, Monday and 200 Tuesday.

Titus’ winning time in the 200 of 2:21.87 was her best ever and it qualified the promising youngster for the Pan American Games swimming, set for Canada in July.

Much to the delight of Bajan supporters Titus’ teammate, Danielle Treasure, also did a best personal time of 2:25.37 in that four-lap 200-metre to hold the silver medal and qualify for the Pan Am Games.

Barbados earned a total of 26 swimming medals, five gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.

The Bahamas was the top performing country with 63 overall medals. Jamaica was second with 59 medals. In spite of a total medal count of 43 Trinidad and Tobago edged Cayman Islands for third position based on a higher gold medal count.

The Cayman Islands settled for fourth place with 44 medals.

The CARIFTA 2019 aquatics, comprising Water Polo, swimming and open water events, was held in Barbados simultaneously with the track and field competition in the Cayman Islands.

