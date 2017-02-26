Barbadians donate to East End residential home in Cayman Islands

Barbadians in the Cayman Islands, represented by the Honorary Consul Mrs Juliette Gooding-Michelin, GCM , recently donated a medical bed to the East End Residential Home. The Residential Home falls under the management of the Department of Children and Family Services and Ministry of Community Affairs

The Barbadian community make contributions annually to various local agencies or individuals as part of their civic and community service. The East End Residential Home for the elderly was chosen because of the service it provides to the community. It was also a form of appreciation to the home which, for several years, took care of a Barbadian who was resident at the facility and who, from all accounts was treated with dignity and care. This donation says Mrs Gooding-Michelin “is one way that we could show our appreciation.”

Present to witness the handover of the medical bed were The Hon. Osbourne Bodden , MLA. Minister of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports; Mrs Felicia Robinson, Director of DCFS; Barbadians Mr Shawn Birkett, his wife Marieke and Mrs Renee Clarke.

Minister Bodden and Mrs Robinson expressed their gratitude for the timely and appropriate donation and thanked the Barbadian community for their very active community service and contribution to the Cayman community at large.

The resident who was assigned to this bed said he was happy to have the new bed and admitted that he had the best night’s rest in a long time.