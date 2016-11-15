Baptist Health International- Men’s Cancer Awareness Event on Grand Cayman

Men’s Cancer Awareness Evening & Lecture this Friday, November 18, 2016.

This event will be hosted by Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Lions Club of Cayman Islands and Baptist Health International.

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with seven hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), nearly 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence.

The medical institution is constantly in the lookout for the latest announcements and investigations from the industry. Therefore, they wanted to honor November, also known as the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, by coordinating a conference that emphasizes ‘The Pillars of Men’s Health”.

This lecture will consist of the following:

· Breakfast & Learn 8:00 A.M. (food will be provided)

· Lunch & Learn 12:00P.M. (food will be provided)

Both will include a presentation from Daniel R. Martinez , M.D. and an Urologist at Baptist Health South Florida.

Address:

Room 6, CUC

Corporate Administration Building

457 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman

DANIEL R. MARTINEZ, M.D.

Dr. Daniel R. Martinez is a urologist, fellowship-trained in sexual medicine, andrology and male infertility. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.

He completed his urology residency at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida, including a year as administrative chief. Following that, he served as a clinical instructor for the University of South Florida Department of Urology, and completed his clinical fellowship in sexual medicine, andrology and male infertility.

While an undergrad at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Dr. Martinez was part of the University Scholars Program and cofounder of the community service group, “Lending Hands.”

His clinical and surgical focus includes treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction, incontinence and voiding dysfunction. He offers the latest therapies for the treatment for hypogonadism, and is trained in leading-edge treatment techniques for benign prostatic hypertrophy and vasectomy reversals, as well as sperm aspirations and retrieval.

Dr. Martinez serves as a clinical instructor with Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and has been published in more than 25 peer-reviewed journals and presented abstracts at more than 50 regional, national and international meetings on urologic topics. He holds multiple patents in the urologic subfields of sexual medicine, andrology and male infertility.

Dr. Martinez is an active member of the American Urological Association (AUA), Southeastern Section of the AUA, Sexual Medicine Society of North America and the Florida Urological Society.

Dr. Martinez was born and raised in South Florida and is fluent in English and Spanish. He is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.

IMAGE: DANIEL R. MARTINEZ, M.D