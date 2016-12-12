Banker names Butterfield “Bank Of The Year”

From Bernews

International banking industry publication, The Banker, has named The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited[Butterfield] the recipient of its “Bank of the Year 2016” Award in Bermuda for the fourth consecutive year.

The Banker, a Financial Times publication, is a highly regarded UK-based periodical that each year selects banks in over 100 countries to receive its Bank of the Year Awards.

In making their selections, The Banker’s global editorial team considers not only a bank’s financial performance, but also strategic initiatives, innovative use of technology and service delivery channels, and efforts to extend banking services to all parts of the community. A full listing of Bank of the Year 2016 Award winners will be published in the December edition of The Banker.

Michael Collins, Butterfield’s Chief Executive Officer, said “Butterfield is pleased to have again been named Bermuda’s Bank of the Year. Having earned that distinction for four years running is a point of particular pride for all of us at the Bank. It reflects the priority we place on innovation, customer service and commitment to our community.

“The Award caps a milestone year for Butterfield. In April, we completed the acquisition of HSBC’s private banking, investment management and trust businesses locally, making us the largest provider of wealth management services in Bermuda. In September, we executed a successful initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, raising $287 million from a number of high quality US bank investors.”

In addition to being named The Banker’s Bank of the Year, earlier this year Butterfield was named Global Finance’s Best Developed Market Bank – Bermuda, Best FX Provider – Bermuda, and Best Private Bank in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Butterfield was also named Best Private Bank in Bermuda and Best Private Bank in the Cayman Islands by PWM/The Banker.

IMAGE: wikimedia