Bank Appreciation Day

Cayman Islands: CIBC FirstCaribbean fetes its clients on special appreciation day

Cayman Islands, George Town, June 13, 2019 – All across the region staff of CIBC FirstCaribbean threw open its doors with extra wide smiles welcoming clients with food, drinks and loads of other giveaways.

From the first one in to the last one out, clients were feted and fed as the regional bank toasted clients on Client Appreciation Day marked across the banks 16-member regional footprint on June 13. The bank’s senior executives fanned out across the various business units from early to give an extra special welcome to those visiting the various locations to conduct transactions.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney in the Cayman Islands for the official opening of the bank’s newest location at Health City Mall, also took the opportunity to meet clients to thank them for their confidence in Cayman’s financial institution.

In earlier remarks, the CEO reminded staff the only reason its bank existed was because of our clients. “Imagine what would happen to CIBC FirstCaribbean if people stopped coming to us to make their financial dreams a reality! There’d be no reason for us to be here, would there? Every client is important to us and it is up to us to make them welcome. Each of us must never lose sight of the end point of all our efforts – the client,” she noted.

Executives and country heads did a number of meet-and-greets with clients throughout the day and also took part in serving specially prepared refreshments to the steady stream of clients filing into the various banking halls.

Lutchman Bhim, customer of CIBC FirstCaribbean for 15 years, received a basket of goodies for his long-standing patronage and commented “I have acquired two mortgages and a vehicle loan during my time banking with CIBC First Caribbean and I am always so happy with the service received and the kind appreciation shown by staff.”

Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney joined Customer Service Manager Sherry Ebanks and Managing Director, Cayman, BVI & Platinum Banking Mark McIntyre, in making a special presentation to home mortgage client Sherene Lopez Monzon. “Four years ago I almost lost my home but the bank showed me compassion in a time of difficulty and provided me with the knowledge to secure a mortgage that would not only save my home but put my anxiety at ease,” said Monzon.

Associate Director of Retail Banking Channels Samuel McField concluded the day’s events with the following comment on behalf of the team at the Main Street Branch “Everyday we wake up the question we ask ourselves is how can we please our customers one at a time. Our aim is not for Client Appreciation Day to be celebrated on one given day but every single day.”

About CIBC FirstCaribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a relationship bank offering a full range of market leading financial services through our Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking and Wealth Management segments. We are located in sixteen (16) countries around the Caribbean, providing the banking services that fit our customers’ lives through approximately 3,000 employees in 68 branches and offices. We are one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean, with over US$11 billion in assets and market capitalization of US $2 billion. We also have an office in Hong Kong. The face of banking is changing throughout the world and CIBC FirstCaribbean intends to lead these changes with the expertise, integrity and knowledge gained from banking in the Caribbean since 1836.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a member of the CIBC Group. CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking and business clients. Through our three major business units – Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets – CIBC offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world.

