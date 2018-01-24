Bahamas authorities call off search and rescue following plane crash

From Jamaica Gleaner

Authorities have ended their search for the parts of a plane that crashed in The Bahamas last week and the bodies of the victims.

A small amount of debris was recovered from the crash that occurred last Wednesday morning, shortly after the Piper Aztec plane took off from the airport on the Bahamian island of Andros, en route to Nassau.

Those who perished in the crash were the 42-year-old pilot, Darren Clarke; Margaret Adderley, 49; Valentino Cardinal Knowles, who was in his 30s; Carter Campbell, in his 50s; and Desiree Russell and her 10-year-old daughter, Destinique Wilson.

Officials said the six-seater plane disintegrated on impact with the water, approximately four miles southeast of the Mastic Point Settlement in North Andros.

The Air Accident Investigation Department said it called off the search because it was unlikely the remaining debris would be found.

