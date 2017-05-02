From RCIPS: May 2 2017 at 11:34 PM

About 7: 17 PM on Tuesday 2 May 2017 a small Toyota rental motorcar headed East along Austin Conolly Drive, just east of John McLean Drive, collided with a Honda Accord motorcar headed in the opposite direction.

All three occupants of the Toyota rental are deceased. The driver was a male adult and the two passengers were female adults.

The male adult driver of the Honda motorcar is deceased, one adult 27 year old male passenger is in critical condition and a 12 year old child who was the third passenger is in serious medical condition, both at the George Town Hospital.

The Honda motorcar was registered as speeding on a police patrol RADAR moments before it crossed over to the wrong side of the road and collided with the rental vehicle. The police car was turning around when the accident occurred before the police could commence action in relation to the speeding Honda.

The scene of the accident is still being processed by the police and the road remains closed.

Further updates will be provided as new information develops.

