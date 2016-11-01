Back to Nature Foods recall in Cayman Islands

From Foster’s Food Fair November 1st, 2016

Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce that Back to Nature Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling four (4) products because those products contain chocolate purchased from a third party supplier which was found to contain undeclared milk that is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

All of the following items are included in the withdrawal list:

No other Back to Nature brand products are included in this recall.

None of our Foster’s locations carry the affected brand. Only our Bay Market location carries the affected product, and with immediate effect, has pulled the following from the shelves:

These products should not be consumed. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

We encourage all customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Foster’s Food Fair – IGA, Priced Right or Bay Market locations to check both the “Best By” dates and lot codes, and to return affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.