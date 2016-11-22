AxiomSL introduces new taxonomy for Cayman Islands Quarterly Prudential Return (CIQPR) reporting requirements

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AxiomSL, the leader in risk data management and regulatory reporting for financial services, has released a new taxonomy solution for reporting and submitting the CIQPR to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

Originally passed by CIMA in 2009, the CIQPR is filed on a quarterly basis and requires banks to produce approximately 30 reports of varying complexity, including complete financial statements, and a range of credit, operational and market risk schedules necessary to calculate their capital adequacy requirements. In order to complete the CIQPR, banks operating in Cayman have to complete risk data sourcing and aggregation processes from multiple systems, but in the past, banks have had the choice of delivering the data to regulators either via XBRL templates or within manually-submitted, traditional Excel files.

AxiomSL developed a more sophisticated, XBRL-based taxonomy after CIMA recently announced that Cayman banks will be required to make submissions via a new reporting portal, known as the Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission, or REEFS. The new portal is designed, in part, to encourage all firms to transition to XBRL and is set to become required for banks next year, leading both local and internationally domiciled institutions to reconsider their data management strategy today, even as on-the-ground operational resources for many of them remain limited.

The new solution will process all CIQPR reconciliations, enable banks to perform greater drill-down into underlying CIQPR calculations, and provides options to produce customized reports for internal use. It is designed to interface with the new REEFS portal, while also retaining users’ traditional Excel view.

“CIMA is a leading regulator among offshore jurisdictions, and the new CIQPR REEFS platform is in line with the push for greater transparency into Cayman-domiciled holdings and, as a result, requirements for more granular data,” says Alex Tsigutkin, AxiomSL CEO. “We are already working with a number of global institutions to tackle their upcoming REEFS transition for CIQPR, and expect that many banks will adopt a similar strategy in modernizing their CIPQR taxonomy and approach in the coming year.”

