13 Free Vectors to Create Awesome Vintage Designs

From Designer Daily

Vintage designs are still very popular nowadays. People like to reminisce on the past for a good reason, designs of the mid-twentieth century were just gorgeous, especially for the illustrative part. In this post, we suggest you 13 great resources for creating vintage designs.

1. Vintage Hand Drawn Roses

A collection of vector roses with a vintage drawing look-and-feel. Download from Rawpixel.

2. Vintage Typewriter Vector

These vintage typewriter vectors are all you need to illustrate anything about writing in the 1960s. Warning: these are only free for personal use, there is a small fee for commercial use. Download from Vexels.com.

3. Retro Beer Emblems Vectors

Like the atmosphere of the pubs and bars of the 20th century? Recreate it with these cool vintage beer-themed emblems.Attribution required. Download from Freepik.

4. Vintage Grunge Comic Style Background

Make your design look loud and rusty using this awesome grunge comic style background. Attribution required. Download onVecteezy.

5. Vintage Ornate Frames

If you are creating vintage designs and want to frame it with the right type of ornaments, take a look at these amazing free frames.Attribution required, free only for personal use. Download onVectorstock.com.

6. Vintage Badges Vectors

Vintage-style elements used to create badges, quickly include animals and objects from the past in your designs. Download fromRawpixel.com.

7. Vintage Sale Tags

Crowded stores of the past didn’t always have the best designs, but they surely knew how to attract attention to a product when needed. These free vintage sale tags allow you to create the same effect on your print or online designs. Attribution required. Download on Stock.io.

8. Vintage Vector Labels

A collection of vintage vector labels that seem to come straight out of a 1920 drug store shelf. Attribution required. Download onFreepik.

9. Vintage Cars Vectors

A collection of really old cars you can download in vector format.Attribution required. Download from Vector.me.

10. Retro and Vintage Icons

A set of carefully designed icons with a vintage look-and-feel. 50 very detailed icons in total with an impressive level of details. Download on Designshock.com.

11. Modern and Vintage Camera Icon Set

A gigantic set that includes 80 icons in total, both modern and vintage cameras drawn with a line-based style. Attribution required. Download on CreativeNerds.co.uk.

12. Bikes Icons Set

A great set including all kinds of bikes, but especially several bikes with a retro style. Download on Fudgegraphics.com.

13. Vintage Graphic Design Tools Icons

A gorgeous set of icons representing the tools graphic designers used to work with before computers. Attribution required. Download on Designcontest.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

mirko

Mirko Humbert is the editor-in-chief and main author of Designer Daily and Typography Daily. He is also a graphic designer and the founder of WP Expert.

For more on this story go to: https://www.designer-daily.com/free-vintage-vectors-75241?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+DailyDesignerNews+%28Daily+design+news%29