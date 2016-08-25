Award winning actor to attend Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Dinner

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner, Cynthia Nixon will attend the 2016 Cayman Breast Cancer Gala Dinner.

The first Breast Cancer Gala Dinner in October 2008 was planned as a one time event. Due to its success and the big need for funds in the community, Kim Lund and James Bovell of RE/MAX Cayman Islands decided to make it an annual fundraiser. The evening celebrates local breast cancer survivors and raises funds for local non-profit organizations – the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The 2016 Breast Cancer Gala Dinner will be on Saturday, the 01st of October at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The black (actually,pink) tie event starts at 6pm with a champagne reception followed by a three course meal.

The evening will be full of entertainment with both silent and live auctions and dinner. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Emily Mowbray Band. The Emily Mowbray Band is made up of some of the finest musicians in the Cayman Islands, specializing in jazz and Latin music. Individually, they can be seen playing on the island in a variety of different groups, but have come together for the first time to bring some New York glitz and glamour to this special cause.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner, made her film debut at 12 in LITTLE DARLINGS, and her Broadway debut at 14 in “The Philadelphia Story,” for which she won a Theatre World Award.

Nixon was most recently seen guest-starring on Showtime’s hit “The Affair” opposite Dominic West and made an appearance in the third season of Comedy Central’s hit show “”Broad City,” alongside stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

Next on the big screen, Nixon will be seen in Terence Davie’s biopic A QUIET PASSION, where she plays the reclusive poet, Emily Dickinson. The film had its world debut at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival, to which she garnered critical acclaim for her role. The film is set to release in September of 2016.

Nixon was recently seen co-starring in Josh Mond’s JAMES WHITE opposite Christopher Abbott, a film that won The Best of Next Audience Award at Sundance 2015 and garnered Nixon an Independent Spirit

Award nomination for her portrayal of a woman dying of cancer. In his review for THE NEW YORK TIMES, Stephen Holden stated that, “Ms. Nixon gives one of the year’s most heart-rending screen performances.”

Earlier in 2015, Nixon starred in Richard Loncraine’s comedy, 5 FLIGHTS UP opposite Diane Keaton and Morgan Freeman as well as Pamela Romanowsky’s THE ADDERALL DIARIES playing James Franco’s longsuffering book editor. She also starred opposite Saoirse Ronan in Nikole Beckwith’s STOCKHOLM, PENNSYLVANIA, a drama bought by Lifetime out of Sundance that year. For this project, Cynthia received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Limited Series.

This winter, Nixon simultaneously directed two New York City plays, “MotherStruck!,” for The Culture Project, and “Steve” for The New Group, the theater company with which she previously made her directorial debut with Joel Johnson’s “Rasheeda Speaking” and also starred in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”

A Tony winner for her role in David Lidsay-Abaire’s “Rabbit Hole,” and a Tony nominee for her work in “Indiscretions” and Margaret Edson’s, “Wit,” Nixon most recently appeared on Broadway in Sam Gold’s production of “The Real Thing,” playing the mother of the character she created on Broadway thirty years ago. In 1984 she famously juggled two roles on Broadway – in the first act of David Rabe’s “Hurlyburly” and in the second act of Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Thing,” both directed by Mike Nichols. Also in 1984, she appeared as Mozart’s terrified maid-turned-informant in the Oscar-winning film AMADEUS.

Nixon has appeared in plays and films by such varied and distinguished directors as Sidney Lumet, Alan J Pakula, Milos Forman and Robert Altman. Beginning in 1998, Cynthia starred as Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s celebrated series SEX AND THE CITY, a role that garnered her the first of her two Emmy Awards. She then went on to co-star in the two wildly successful SEX AND THE CITY films.

If you are interested in supporting the event with a donation to the auction or as a sponsor please contact us…yk.noitadnuofrecnactsaerb@ofni.

For more information go to: http://www.breastcancerfoundation.ky