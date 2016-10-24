Aviation Management Services (Cayman) begins operations

By Terry Spruce From Corporate Jet Investor

Aviation Management Services (Cayman) (AMS) has begun business operations from its Grand Cayman headquarters.

International operations are scheduled to commence once worldwide offices come online in November 2016.

AMS is focused on serving the needs of aircraft operators by supporting them with full-service, customer support solutions for all aviation operations.

William Mermelstein, operations manager and founding partner said: “We feel that an informed owner is the best way to succeed in any work that we offer or engage in. The best surprise is no surprise.”

With offices located in Guildford, United Kingdom; Shanghai, China; and Chandler, Arizona, USA, AMS is positioned globally to provide services in a timely and cost effective manner.

AMS is a partnership formed by Marcus Cumber and William Mermelstein. Cumber is the owner of Island Air, Cayman’s oldest and largest FBO.

Cumber added: “William and I formed AMS to round out my desire of providing the best customer support and services in all areas of aviation operations. Grand Cayman is ideal for many reasons, and allows our existing and new customers options and benefits to exceeding their business and personal needs and financial goals.”

