Attempt armed robbery Eastern Avenue, GT last night (20)

From RCIPS Mon Feb 20 2017 at 8:45pm

Police are currently on the scene of an attempt armed robbery of an armoured vehicle which occurred at about 630pm in the vicinity of Crown Square Mall,Eastern Avenue,George Town.

Shots were fired in the incident, one security guard taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not believed that anything was taken in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact the George Town CID Dept or the officer in charge at the GT police station.

Further information to follow.