Atlas Insurance shakes up executive team [in Cayman Islands]

From Captive Insurance Times

Atlas Insurance Management has restructured its executive management team to accommodate an increase in business demand within its Charlotte and Cayman Islands offices.

Charlotte office appointments include Ian Podmore as senior vice president of business development; Steve Coffield as senior vice president of finance and compliance; Donna Rinchisen as vice president of client services; and Jeff Ellington of vice president of business development and marketing.

In addition, Elaine Tapp has been appointed as executive vice president of the group, Beth Biega has been named vice president of client services, and Mark Kay takes on the role of senior vice president of operations. Tapp, Biega and Kay will all be based in the Cayman office.

According to Atlas, expanding the executive leadership team will allow the company to implement targeted strategies, considering the growth and opportunities within the firm.

Martin Eveleigh, chairman of Atlas Insurance Management, said: “It’s exciting to see how much Atlas has grown over the last 12 months. Restructuring our leadership team allows us to continue to provide the best solutions and service to our clients while making Atlas the best place for our staff to work.”

