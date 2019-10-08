Asylum seekers win right to remain in Cayman

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Monday, 7 October 2019): Two recent asylum appeals before the Immigration Appeals Tribunal have been granted and both individuals have been granted refugee status. HSM acted for the asylum seekers after their initial applications had been rejected. In two detailed Judgments, the Immigration Appeals Tribunal accepted that both individuals would likely suffer persecution due to their political beliefs if they were to be returned to their home country.

HSM Lawyer for the asylum seekers, Alastair David, reflected upon the fullness of the hearing afforded the applicants and the detailed reasoning provided by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal. “It is clear that the Government’s efforts in ensuring compliance with all applicable standards, are bearing fruit. The Decisions offer more guidance to Customs and Border Control and should avoid the need for further appeals in similar circumstance