Ashanti & Usain Bolt Put Some Motion in the Caribbean Ocean During Yacht Party

Ashanti and Usain Bolt turned up the heat during a recent trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

The singer and fastest man alive were seen partying and dancing together on a yacht with Trinidadian singer, Machel Montano. It was all being filmed for what appeared to be Montago’s new music video.

Ashanti oozed sex appeal, showing off her sensational body in a bold sting bikini and matching headband. Bolt went with his trademark look of black board shorts and a rock hard six-pack.

The duo seemed to enjoy one another’s company. She shared several posts on Instagram poking fun at the Olympian.

“I can beat him in the triple jump tho?” she wrote. While Ashanti probably doesn’t stand any chance out jumping him, she definitely gives Usain Bolt a run for his money on the dance floor.

