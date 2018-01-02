Arrests made for Assault GBH and Attempted Murder on Grand Cayman

From RCIPS

All persons involved in the below incident are now on police bail.

Arrests Made for Assault GBH and Attempted Murder in Incident at the Strand, Saturday, 30 December

Shortly before 1AM on Saturday, 30 December, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of an altercation outside the Strand Entertainment Complex off West Bay Road. It was reported that an argument had developed involving a woman and three men. All four individuals sustained various injuries, some of which were caused by a knife used by one of the men. One of the men was also reported to have used a crowbar during the altercation. They were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where two of the men and the woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released. The third man is being treated for a potentially life-threatening chest injury. He is currently in stable condition.

The woman, aged 32 of West Bay, and one of the men, aged 21 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of Affray. The second man, aged 25 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of Assault GBH and remains in hospital with a serious chest injury, while the third man, aged 43 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder. The woman is on police bail, while the 21-year-old man and 43-year-old remain in police custody.

END

IMAGE: Northern York County Regional Police