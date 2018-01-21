Armed Robbery of Gas Station in George Town, 21 January

From RCIPS Jan 21 2018

5:04 PM

Further to the below, please note that no shots were fired nor were there any injuries during the incident.

3:59 PM

This morning, 21 January, around 5:30am , police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Barcam Esso on Shamrock Road in George Town. Two men had entered the premises brandishing a firearm. They made away with a quantity of cash in a dark-colored compact vehicle heading in the direction of central George Town.

The men are described as both being about 6 ft. tall, one being of proportionate build wearing blue jeans and a plain, white T-shirt, while the other was of stocky build wearing all black.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers.