Are you paying too much in taxes? See the lists of corporate and personal income tax by country

By Sorin Melenciuc From Business-Review

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” according to Benjamin Franklin. But it is certain that some in the world are paying more taxes than others. And to the surprise of many, Romanians are at the bottom of the list of taxes paid around the globe, tradingeconomics.com lists of taxes show.

List of Countries by Personal Income Tax Rate in 2018:

Sweden 61.85

Chad 60.00

Ivory Coast 60.00

Aruba 59.00

Japan 55.95

Denmark 55.80

Austria 55.00

Belgium 53.70

Netherlands 52.00

Finland 51.60

Israel 50.00

Slovenia 50.00

Zimbabwe 50.00

Luxembourg 48.78

Ireland 48.00

Portugal 48.00

Germany 47.50

Iceland 46.30

Australia 45.00

China 45.00

France 45.00

Greece 45.00

South Africa 45.00

Spain 45.00

Taiwan 45.00

United Kingdom 45.00

Italy 43.00

Papua New Guinea 42.00

Euro area 41.50

Guinea 40.00

Mauritania 40.00

Republic of the Congo 40.00

Senegal 40.00

South Korea 40.00

Switzerland 40.00

Uganda 40.00

European Union 38.60

Norway 38.52

Morocco 38.00

Suriname 38.00

Zambia 37.50

Namibia 37.00

United States 37.00

Armenia 36.00

Croatia 36.00

Uruguay 36.00

India 35.54

Algeria 35.00

Argentina 35.00

Cameroon 35.00

Chile 35.00

Cyprus 35.00

Ecuador 35.00

Equatorial Guinea 35.00

Ethiopia 35.00

Gabon 35.00

Malta 35.00

Mexico 35.00

Philippines 35.00

Sierra Leone 35.00

Thailand 35.00

Tunisia 35.00

Turkey 35.00

Vietnam 35.00

Venezuela 34.00

Barbados 33.50

Canada 33.00

Colombia 33.00

New Zealand 33.00

Puerto Rico 33.00

Swaziland 33.00

Mozambique 32.00

Poland 32.00

Bangladesh 30.00

Congo 30.00

El Salvador 30.00

Gambia 30.00

Indonesia 30.00

Jamaica 30.00

Kenya 30.00

Lesotho 30.00

Malawi 30.00

Nicaragua 30.00

Peru 30.00

Rwanda 30.00

Tanzania 30.00

Malaysia 28.00

Brazil 27.50

Samoa 27.00

Azerbaijan 25.00

Botswana 25.00

Dominican Republic 25.00

Ghana 25.00

Honduras 25.00

Myanmar 25.00

Panama 25.00

Slovakia 25.00

Trinidad And Tobago 25.00

Laos 24.00

Liechtenstein 24.00

Nigeria 24.00

Albania 23.00

Uzbekistan 23.00

Egypt 22.50

Czech Republic 22.00

Singapore 22.00

Syria 22.00

Afghanistan 20.00

Cambodia 20.00

Estonia 20.00

Fiji 20.00

Georgia 20.00

Isle of Man 20.00

Jordan 20.00

Latvia 20.00

Lebanon 20.00

Madagascar 20.00

Pakistan 20.00

Moldova 18.00

Ukraine 18.00

Angola 17.00

Sri Lanka 16.00

Costa Rica 15.00

Hong Kong 15.00

Hungary 15.00

Iraq 15.00

Lithuania 15.00

Mauritius 15.00

Serbia 15.00

Seychelles 15.00

Sudan 15.00

Yemen 15.00

Belarus 13.00

Bolivia 13.00

Russia 13.00

Tajikistan 13.00

Macau 12.00

Romania 10.00

Bosnia and Herzegovina 10.00

Bulgaria 10.00

Kazakhstan 10.00

Kosovo 10.00

Libya 10.00

Macedonia 10.00

Mongolia 10.00

Montenegro 9.00

Guatemala 7.00

Bahamas 0.00

Bahrain 0.00

Bermuda 0.00

Brunei 0.00

Cayman Islands 0.00

Kuwait 0.00

Oman 0.00

Qatar 0.00

Saudi Arabia 0.00

United Arab Emirates 0.00

List of Countries by Corporate Tax Rate in 2018:

United Arab Emirates 55.00

Puerto Rico 39.00

Suriname 36.00

Argentina 35.00

Chad 35.00

Congo 35.00

Equatorial Guinea 35.00

Guam 35.00

Guinea 35.00

Malta 35.00

Sudan 35.00

Zambia 35.00

India 34.61

Belgium 34.00

Brazil 34.00

Colombia 34.00

Venezuela 34.00

France 33.30

Cameroon 33.00

Seychelles 33.00

Mozambique 32.00

Namibia 32.00

Gambia 31.00

Morocco 31.00

Pakistan 31.00

Japan 30.86 Dec/18

Angola 30.00 Dec/18

Australia 30.00

Costa Rica 30.00

El Salvador 30.00

Ethiopia 30.00

Gabon 30.00

Kenya 30.00

Malawi 30.00

Mexico 30.00

Nicaragua 30.00

Nigeria 30.00

Papua New Guinea 30.00

Philippines 30.00

Republic of the Congo 30.00

Rwanda 30.00

Senegal 30.00

Sierra Leone 30.00

Tanzania 30.00

Uganda 30.00

Germany 29.79

Peru 29.50

Greece 29.00

New Zealand 28.00

South Africa 28.00

Sri Lanka 28.00

Syria 28.00

Swaziland 27.50

Luxembourg 27.08

Dominican Republic

Samoa 27.00

Canada 26.50

Algeria 26.00

Chile 25.50

Aruba 25.00

Austria 25.00

Bangladesh 25.00

Barbados 25.00

Bolivia 25.00

China 25.00

Ghana 25.00

Guatemala 25.00

Honduras 25.00

Indonesia 25.00

Ivory Coast 25.00

Jamaica 25.00

Lesotho 25.00

Mauritania 25.00

Mongolia 25.00

Myanmar 25.00

Netherlands 25.00

Panama 25.00

South Korea 25.00

Spain 25.00

Trinidad And Tobago 25.00

Tunisia 25.00

Uruguay 25.00

Zimbabwe 25.00

Israel 24.00

Italy 24.00

Laos 24.00

Malaysia 24.00

Norway 24.00

Euro area 23.30

Egypt 22.50

Botswana 22.00

Denmark 22.00

Ecuador 22.00

Sweden 22.00

Turkey 22.00

European Union 21.30

Portugal 21.00

Slovakia 21.00

United States 21.00

Afghanistan 20.00

Armenia 20.00

Azerbaijan 20.00

Cambodia 20.00

Estonia 20.00

Fiji 20.00

Finland 20.00

Iceland 20.00

Jordan 20.00

Kazakhstan 20.00

Libya 20.00

Madagascar 20.00

Russia 20.00

Saudi Arabia 20.00

Thailand 20.00

Vietnam 20.00

Yemen 20.00

Czech Republic 19.00

Poland 19.00

Slovenia 19.00

United Kingdom 19.00

Brunei 18.50

Belarus 18.00

Croatia 18.00

Ukraine 18.00

Switzerland 17.77

Singapore 17.00

Taiwan 17.00

Hong Kong 16.50

Romania 16.00

Albania 15.00

Georgia 15.00

Iraq 15.00

Kuwait 15.00

Latvia 15.00

Lebanon 15.00

Lithuania 15.00

Mauritius 15.00

Oman 15.00

Serbia 15.00

Cyprus 12.50

Ireland 12.50

Liechtenstein 12.50

Macau 12.00

Moldova 12.00

Bosnia and Herzegovina 10.00

Bulgaria 10.00

Kosovo 10.00

Macedonia 10.00

Paraguay 10.00

Qatar 10.00

Hungary 9.00

Montenegro 9.00

Uzbekistan 7.50

Bahamas 0.00

Bahrain 0.00

Bermuda 0.00

Cayman Islands 0.00

Isle of Man 0.00

Maldives 0.00

Vanuatu 0.00

For more on this story go to: http://www.business-review.eu/news/are-you-paying-too-much-in-taxes-see-the-lists-of-corporate-and-personal-income-tax-by-country-166232