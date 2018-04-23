April 23, 2018

Are you paying too much in taxes? See the lists of corporate and personal income tax by country

By Sorin Melenciuc From Business-Review

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” according to Benjamin Franklin. But it is certain that some in the world are paying more taxes than others. And to the surprise of many, Romanians are at the bottom of the list of taxes paid around the globe,   tradingeconomics.com lists of taxes show.

List of Countries by Personal Income Tax Rate in 2018:

Sweden 61.85

Chad 60.00

Ivory Coast 60.00

Aruba 59.00

Japan 55.95

Denmark 55.80

Austria 55.00

Belgium 53.70

Netherlands 52.00

Finland 51.60

Israel 50.00

Slovenia 50.00

Zimbabwe 50.00

Luxembourg 48.78

Ireland 48.00

Portugal 48.00

Germany 47.50

Iceland 46.30

Australia 45.00

China 45.00

France 45.00

Greece 45.00

South Africa 45.00

Spain 45.00

Taiwan 45.00

United Kingdom 45.00

Italy 43.00

Papua New Guinea 42.00

Euro area 41.50

Guinea 40.00

Mauritania 40.00

Republic of the 40.00

Senegal 40.00

40.00

Switzerland 40.00

Uganda 40.00

European Union 38.60

Norway 38.52

Morocco 38.00

Suriname 38.00

Zambia 37.50

Namibia 37.00

United States 37.00

Armenia 36.00

Croatia 36.00

Uruguay 36.00

India 35.54

Algeria 35.00

Argentina 35.00

35.00

Chile 35.00

35.00

Ecuador 35.00

Equatorial Guinea 35.00

Ethiopia 35.00

Gabon 35.00

Malta 35.00

Mexico 35.00

Philippines 35.00

Sierra Leone 35.00

Thailand 35.00

Tunisia 35.00

Turkey 35.00

Vietnam 35.00

Venezuela 34.00

Barbados 33.50

Canada 33.00

Colombia 33.00

New Zealand 33.00

Puerto Rico 33.00

Swaziland 33.00

Mozambique 32.00

Poland 32.00

Bangladesh 30.00

Congo 30.00

El Salvador 30.00

Gambia 30.00

Indonesia 30.00

Jamaica 30.00

Kenya 30.00

Lesotho 30.00

Malawi 30.00

Nicaragua 30.00

Peru 30.00

Rwanda 30.00

Tanzania 30.00

Malaysia 28.00

Brazil 27.50

Samoa 27.00

Azerbaijan 25.00

Botswana 25.00

Dominican Republic 25.00

Ghana 25.00

Honduras 25.00

Myanmar 25.00

Panama 25.00

Slovakia 25.00

Trinidad And Tobago 25.00

Laos 24.00

Liechtenstein 24.00

Nigeria 24.00

Albania 23.00

Uzbekistan 23.00

Egypt 22.50

Czech Republic 22.00

Singapore 22.00

Syria 22.00

Afghanistan 20.00

Cambodia 20.00

Estonia 20.00

Fiji 20.00

Georgia 20.00

Isle of Man 20.00

Jordan 20.00

Latvia 20.00

Lebanon 20.00

Madagascar 20.00

Pakistan 20.00

Moldova 18.00

Ukraine 18.00

Angola 17.00

Sri Lanka 16.00

Costa Rica 15.00

Hong Kong 15.00

Hungary 15.00

Iraq 15.00

Lithuania 15.00

Mauritius 15.00

Serbia 15.00

Seychelles 15.00

Sudan 15.00

Yemen 15.00

Belarus 13.00

Bolivia 13.00

Russia 13.00

Tajikistan 13.00

Macau 12.00

Romania 10.00

Bosnia and Herzegovina 10.00

Bulgaria 10.00

Kazakhstan 10.00

Kosovo 10.00

Libya 10.00

Macedonia 10.00

Mongolia 10.00

Montenegro 9.00

Guatemala 7.00

Bahamas 0.00

Bahrain 0.00

Bermuda 0.00

Brunei 0.00

Cayman Islands 0.00

Kuwait 0.00

Oman 0.00

Qatar 0.00

Saudi Arabia 0.00

United Arab Emirates 0.00

 

List of Countries by Corporate Tax Rate in 2018:

United Arab Emirates     55.00

Puerto Rico         39.00

Suriname             36.00

Argentina            35.00

Chad      35.00

Congo   35.00

Equatorial Guinea            35.00

Guam    35.00

Guinea 35.00

Malta    35.00

Sudan   35.00

Zambia 35.00

India      34.61

Belgium                34.00

Brazil     34.00

Colombia             34.00

Venezuela          34.00

France  33.30

Cameroon           33.00

Seychelles           33.00

Mozambique     32.00

Namibia               32.00

Gambia 31.00

Morocco              31.00

Pakistan               31.00

Japan    30.86     Dec/18

Angola  30.00     Dec/18

Australia              30.00

Costa Rica            30.00

El Salvador          30.00

Ethiopia                30.00

Gabon  30.00

Kenya   30.00

Malawi 30.00

Mexico 30.00

Nicaragua            30.00

Nigeria  30.00

Papua New Guinea         30.00

Philippines          30.00

Republic of the Congo   30.00

Rwanda                30.00

Senegal                30.00

Sierra Leone       30.00

Tanzania              30.00

Uganda 30.00

Germany             29.79

Peru      29.50

Greece 29.00

New Zealand     28.00

South Africa       28.00

Sri Lanka              28.00

Syria      28.00

Swaziland            27.50

Luxembourg      27.08

27.00

Samoa  27.00

Canada 26.50

Algeria  26.00

Chile      25.50

Aruba    25.00

Austria  25.00

Bangladesh         25.00

Barbados             25.00

Bolivia   25.00

China     25.00

Ghana   25.00

Guatemala          25.00

Honduras            25.00

Indonesia            25.00

Ivory Coast         25.00

Jamaica 25.00

Lesotho                25.00

Mauritania          25.00

Mongolia             25.00

Myanmar            25.00

Netherlands       25.00

Panama                25.00

South Korea       25.00

Spain     25.00

Trinidad And Tobago      25.00

Tunisia  25.00

Uruguay               25.00

Zimbabwe           25.00

Israel     24.00

Italy       24.00

Laos       24.00

Malaysia              24.00

Norway                24.00

Euro area             23.30

Egypt     22.50

Botswana            22.00

Denmark             22.00

Ecuador                22.00

Sweden               22.00

Turkey  22.00

European Union               21.30

Portugal               21.00

Slovakia                21.00

United States    21.00

Afghanistan        20.00

Armenia               20.00

Azerbaijan          20.00

Cambodia            20.00

Estonia 20.00

Fiji          20.00

Finland 20.00

Iceland 20.00

Jordan  20.00

Kazakhstan         20.00

Libya      20.00

Madagascar        20.00

Russia   20.00

Saudi Arabia       20.00

Thailand               20.00

Vietnam               20.00

Yemen  20.00

Czech Republic  19.00

Poland  19.00

Slovenia               19.00

United Kingdom               19.00

Brunei   18.50

Belarus 18.00

Croatia  18.00

Ukraine                18.00

Switzerland        17.77

Singapore            17.00

Taiwan  17.00

Hong Kong          16.50

Romania              16.00

Albania 15.00

Georgia                15.00

Iraq        15.00

Kuwait  15.00

Latvia    15.00

Lebanon              15.00

Lithuania              15.00

Mauritius             15.00

Oman    15.00

Serbia   15.00

Cyprus  12.50

Ireland  12.50

Liechtenstein     12.50

Macau  12.00

Moldova              12.00

Bosnia and Herzegovina                10.00

Bulgaria                10.00

Kosovo 10.00

Macedonia         10.00

Paraguay             10.00

Qatar     10.00

Hungary               9.00

Montenegro      9.00

Uzbekistan         7.50

Bahamas              0.00

Bahrain 0.00

Bermuda             0.00

Cayman Islands 0.00

Isle of Man         0.00

Maldives              0.00

Vanuatu               0.00

For more on this story go to: http://www.business-review.eu/news/are-you-paying-too-much-in-taxes-see-the-lists-of-corporate-and-personal-income-tax-by-country-166232

