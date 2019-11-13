Appointment of Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale to the Cayman Islands Grand Court

His Excellency the Governor, Martyn Roper, OBE is pleased to announce the appointment of Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale as a Judge of the Grand Court.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission (the “JLSC”) recently carried out an open recruitment process advertising the post both locally and overseas. Following a short-listing process, an interview panel interviewed five persons for this post ultimately recommending Justice Ramsay-Hale as the successful candidate. His Excellency subsequently accepted the recommendation.

“Justice Ramsay-Hale’s skills and experiences, as well as her commitment and passion to the legal and judicial services will serve to continue to enhance our judiciary” His Excellency said. “I look forward to formally welcoming her back home in the New Year” he continued.

Chief Justice Smellie concurred with His Excellency’s sentiments and added “Justice Ramsay-Hale’s wide breadth of knowledge in the criminal, civil, and commercial courts will be well utilised in her new role.”

Justice Ramsay-Hale will be appointed as a Judge of the Grand Court effective 13 January 2020.