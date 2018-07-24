Applications close soon for Cayman Islands Law School Postgraduate Programmes in Finance

From Truman Bodden Law School

Thirty first August 2018 marks the deadline to apply to the two taught postgraduate programmes in International Finance offered by the Truman Bodden Law School.

With entry in September 2018, the two courses offered are: the LL.M-Master of Laws in ‘International Finance: Law and Regulation’ and the Postgraduate Diploma in ‘International Finance: Law and Regulation’.

Submit your applications soon as spaces are filling up. Full details on the admissions procedure are available from the Law School’s website (www.lawschool.gov.ky).

Current students praise the practical content of the course, as well as the teachers’ diverse experience and continuous personal support.

The programmes comprise subjects including international finance, banking regulation, international insolvency, the conflict of laws, public-private partnerships and more.

These are part-time work-friendly programmes, with all classes scheduled to take place at the law school premises in central George Town in the early evening.

The programmes are directed at Caymanian nationals and residents seeking career development and progression.

The programme runs in partnership with the University of Liverpool. Successful graduates will have access to those professional benefits and opportunities that flow from the attainment of a postgraduate qualification awarded by a top ranked UK tertiary education provider.

As a result of the popularity of the programmes, the Law School expects to also offer the programmes full-time over one year, starting in September 2019.

Mitchell Davies, Law School Director, said:

“The postgraduate programmes in international finance mark a milestone for the Law School’s ambitions to remain a leading provider of tertiary education in the Caribbean.

“Entering its second year of operation, the programmes have enjoyed great success due to the quality of the provision which is offered locally, avoiding the need to go abroad.”

Laura Panades-Estruch, the LLM course leader, said:

“The first year of the programme has showcased the great improvement that students have achieved in terms of their research, writing and oral communication skills.

“The law school continues to receive applications from applicants possessing a diversity of prior academic and practical experience and we look forward to welcoming the second cohort of students to TBLS in September 2018.”

Garfield Ellison, LLM student, said:

“The programme has enhanced my legal analysis and critical assessment capabilities in the field of international finance. I am now able to frame and present legal arguments in a more coherent and concise manner.”

Enquiries about the programme should be directed to the Course Leader Laura Panades-Estruch on (laura.panades@gov.ky).

L-R: LLM students Mysti Bush, Sharon Roulstone (partially seen), Garfield Ellison, Cleveland Stewart and, Sherette Billings and LLM Course Leader Laura Panades-Estruch