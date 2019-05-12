Appleby attorney wins ‘Lawyer of the Year – Cayman Islands’

from APPLEBY

David Bulley

Finance Monthly has announced their legal awards winners for 2019.

Cayman corporate partner, David Bulley, has been named ‘Corporate Finance – Lawyer of the Year – Cayman Islands’ in Finance Monthly’s 2019 Legal Awards.

“It is an honour to win this award which recognises legal professionals in the corporate sector,” said David. “This has come to a large extent on the back of continued growth in our private equity and venture capital client base in Asia and we are very focussed on continuing to increase our market share in this sector going forwards.”

David was recently promoted to Partner and is head of Appleby Cayman’s corporate restructuring, distressed debt and special situations team and a leading member of the Private Equity, Venture Capital and M&A team with a particular focus on transactions involving companies and assets in Asia.

In the Private Equity / Venture Capital space, David represents some of the leading and most active US and Asian based sponsors and investors and has acted on a number of recent award winning Asia deals including SenseTime’s Series C and C+ financing rounds which was selected as one of China Business Law Journal’s Deals of the Year 2018. In the restructuring space, David has a leading creditor and debtor representation practice, having been instructed on many of the largest restructuring transactions during his time in Cayman, including as counsel to the ad hoc group of Creditors in Ocean Rig, the largest ever Cayman restructuring by way of scheme of arrangement, and for the Debtor in the restructuring of CHC Group Ltd.

David has been recognised as a “Rising Star” by IFLR 1000 for both his corporate and restructuring practice and was the only lawyer recognized for his restructuring work by IFLR 1000 in 2018.

Finance Monthly is a global publication delivering news, comment and analysis to those at the centre of the corporate sector. Finance Monthly reports on the news and topics that matter to the CEOs, CFOs, investors, company directors, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

SOURCE: https://www.applebyglobal.com/news/news-2019/appleby-attorney-wins–lawyer-of-the-year—cayman-islands-.aspx

