Annual Cayman Islands Fidelity Conference to focus on economic growth

GRAND CAYMAN 13th January 2017. Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited today announced the line up for their 14th annual Cayman Economic Outlook “CEO” conference which will take place on Thursday 2nd February.

Over the past decade Fidelity have firmly established CEO as the platform for predicting local economic health for the year ahead. Each year the conference engages global experts to provide a forecast of the key social,

economic and political issues with a view to educating, informing and provoking the local community, including politicians and business leaders.

The conference is carefully designed to provide an understanding of the global forces that impact the lives and businesses of those residing and doing business in the Cayman Islands.

This year the conference will address the impact of the global economic slowdown, exploring the theme “Economic Stagnation: Finding a Path to

Growth”

“ More than eight years after the global financial crisis, economic growth remains weak and social and economic pressures continue to build which have resulted in dramatic political change”, noted Brett Hill, Fidelity Cayman’s President and CEO.“ There has been a backlash against globalisation and we’re witnessing an ever diminishing commitment to

global cooperation. It is vital that we understand the factors underlying

the global economy’s weak performance, what might be done to stimulate growth and what the implications are for the Cayman Islands.”

A world-­‐class line up of international speakers are set to share their knowledge and experience with the CEO audience. Forbes Magazine’s Political economy editor, John Tamny is the keynote speaker and will share

his views on barriers to economic growth, his predictions for the global economy and the impact of the new US Presidency. The line up also includes Financial Technology expert Alex Tapscott, who promises to demystify cryptocurrency and explain how the emerging blockchain platform is set to revolutionise the way we do business; RBC’s Group Economist for the Caribbean Marla Dukharan who will discuss the regional impact of BREXIT and the change in US Presidency and give advice on how we can build resilience in our highly volative world; Staff Writer for the New Yorker, Evan Osnos, will focus on the impact of China’s economic slow down and concerns as trade tension between the world’s 2 biggest economies – the US and China – are set to become one of the major threat’s to the global economy. The day will close with War Correspondent and Middle East Editor for Newsweek Janine di Giovanni who recently received the Courage in Journalism award for her work in war zones over the past 25 years, most recently in Syria. As we experience unprecedented levels of civil unrest, Ms di Giovanni will discuss the human impact of political instability, how quickly peace can become war and the importance of economic policy in preventing civil strife.

Her Excellency The Governor, HE Helen Kilpatrick, CB will officially open the conference while Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA will share his annual address reflecting on 2016 and sharing his projections for the election year.

Fidelity CEO 2017 will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on Thursday 2nd February 2017.

Tickets are priced at US $490 per person with discounts available to groups, to CFA and CIIPA members. Participating members will be awarded CPD credits for participation. Full details and registration information are available at fidelityceo.com

History of Fidelity CEO

Fidelity (Cayman) Limited held the first Cayman Business Outlook (CBO) in 2003 as a half day lunch meeting. Due to the popularity of the gathering, CBO morphed into an all day event attracting over 400 participants each year. In 2014, the conference rebranded as Fidelity CEO: Cayman Economic Outlook.

Past speakers include Nouriel Roubini, William Cohen, Bill Emmott, Michael Furdyk, Daniel Mitchell, Dr George Friedman, Giddeon Rachman, Clive

Crook, Ian Bremmer, Simon Johnnson, Benjamin Barber, General Wesley K.

Clark, Ted Fishman, Dr. Michael Mandelbaum, Margaret Neale, Ann Lee, Jeffrey Webb, Tyler Cowen, Vincent Vanderpool Wallace, David McWilliams, Mike Walsh, Pamela Meyer, Aaron Dignan, Dambisa Moyo, Rasmus Ankersen, Vikram Mansharamani and Craig Wright.