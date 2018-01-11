Annual Cayman Islands Fidelity Conference sheds light on global economic trends

Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited today announced the line-up for their 15th annual Cayman Economic Outlook “ CEO ” conference taking place on Thursday 1st February at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

Over the past decade Fidelity have firmly established CEO as the platform for reflecting on the changes in the global economy and predicting local economic health for the year ahead. Each year the conference engages global experts to provide a forecast of the key social, economic and political issues with the goal of educating, informing and provoking the local community, including politicians and business leaders. The conference is carefully designed to provide an understanding of the global forces that impact the lives and businesses of those residing and doing business in the Cayman Islands.

This year the conference will address the impact of the shift from global integration and its wide ranging political, economic and social consequences, exploring the theme “Global Integration or Dis-Integration?: Surviving the Challenge”.

“Our global foundation has shifted and political unrest continues to cause organizations to question their role in today’s global economy and how they can adapt. From currency and financial structures to environmental and social impacts, change is on the horizon, noted Brett Hill, Fidelity Cayman’s President and CEO. Our Cayman community is small but significant and these global economic factors inevitably affect our local economy and the businesses within it. CEO brings this high level conversation and industry experts to our table provoking a localized viewpoint and discussion.”

Key influencers across various global industries will share their knowledge and experience with the CEO audience. Changemaker, Futurist Novelist and Geopolitics and Biotechnology Expert, Jamie Metzl , will examine the disintegrating post-war international order by exploring how our world today is structured in response to the destruction of the two World Wars and what it will mean to return to a world defined by strong states in a balance of power system. The line-up also includes Global Economist , Diego Zuluaga Laguna who will explore the global impact of Brexit and will assess the economic benefits and drawbacks of integration vs. isolationism. Futurist and Trend Spotter, Ericah Orange will also share her thoughts on top technology trends that will change the way we live and do business. Global Energy Strategist, Dr. Kent Moors, will share his thoughts on the state of the global energy market, how to achieve the necessary balance of energy sources and his projections for the future of energy.

Marco Santori, an authority in the law of blockchain technology, will discuss cryptocurrencies, their future and the legislation behind their structure as well as exploring Cayman’s role in the future of cryptocurrencies.

Her Excellency The Governor, HE Helen Kilpatrick, CB will officially open the conference while Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA will share his annual address reflecting on 2017 and looking ahead on the future of 2018.

Fidelity CEO 2018 will be a full day conference at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on Thursday 1st February 2018.

Tickets are priced at US $490 per person with discounts available to groups of 5 or more and to CFA and CIIPA members. Full details and registration are available at fidelityceo.com. Early Bird Rate of US $425 is available until 17 January.

Registration includes a welcome breakfast, six sessions featuring a world class line up of speakers, lunch and an end of day cocktail reception. Not to mention an unparalleled networking opportunity.