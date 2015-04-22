Annie Mae Ebanks celebrates 21 Years at Cayman Islands Turtle Farm

Congratulations to Annie Mae (Betty) Ebanks, who celebrated 21 years of service at the Cayman Turtle Farm this March 25th.

Annie Mae is a Sales Clerk in Splash gift shop, and celebrated her milestone anniversary with a commendation from a customer.

Annie Mae made sure that the customer ended up with the perfect souvenir of her trip, going the extra mile to have the item delivered to the guest’s resort – which is on the other side of the island.

In gratitude, the happy guest wrote: “I visited the Turtle Farm last week and bought a few items in the gift shop. Inadvertently one of the items I had purchased was left behind. Annie had assisted me with the transaction and she was the one I called when I realized what had happened. When we spoke she assured me that she would do whatever it took to get my beautiful turtle mug to me. That same evening a very nice gentleman showed up at Morritt’s, mug in hand. I want to thank the Turtle Farm and Annie specifically for making my visit a very special experience.”

Thank you Annie Mae for going the extra mile and for your 21 years of kind service.

IMAGE: Annie Mae Ebanks Celebrates 21 Years at Cayman Turtle Farm