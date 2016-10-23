American Red Cross partners with American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine on academic service learning Initiative

CUPECOY, St. Maarten–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the American Red Cross (Red Cross) have established a partnership to provide opportunities for AUC medical students and alumni to contribute to Red Cross programs across the country.

The academic service learning agreement mirrors past organized efforts between AUC and the Red Cross in cities such as New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami, as well in St. Maarten where the medical school’s campus is located. The agreement paves the way for AUC to help support Red Cross chapters through coordinated community initiatives.“This expanded relationship with the Red Cross supports our institution’s focus on educating physicians who are socially accountable and engaged citizens,” said Dr. Heidi Chumley, executive dean and chief academic officer of AUC. “Community service is an important part of AUC’s culture and this partnership provides students with opportunities to remain engaged with communities as they complete training in the U.S.”

“I’m delighted to support AUC’s commitment to foster community health by engaging their medical students in academic service learning and alumni as Red Cross volunteers,” said Linda MacIntyre, chief nurse for the American Red Cross. “This is a great way to leverage the work of our organizations to better serve communities and families.”

The program will be piloted with the Red Cross’ Greater Miami and the Keys Chapter, which provides essential aid to a diverse set of communities with unique health and safety challenges. The chapter serves nearly two million Florida residents. AUC students and alumni will be able to participate in the chapter’s priority initiatives, including:

Case management for families displaced by natural disasters or fires

Emergency preparedness training for local businesses, schools and organizations

Fire prevention education and services, such as smoke detector installation

CPR training for local businesses, schools and organizations

Support services for family members of the armed services

In conjunction with the announcement, AUC and the Red Cross will host a home fire prevention event Saturday, Oct. 22, in Miami. Volunteers will go door to door to check or install smoke alarms, and help families create emergency check lists and escape plans.

“Having AUC as part of the Red Cross team is outstanding. Their culture of community service fits clearly with our mission and we are excited this new relationship is beginning at our Greater Miami and Keys Chapter,” said Alfred Sanchez, Regional CEO of the Red Cross’ South Florida Region.

The new partnership builds on AUC’s portfolio of service learning and community affairs initiatives. AUC has supported numerous programs and organizations, including the St. Maarten Ministry of Public Health and the St. Maarten chapter of the Red Cross, to bring increased health awareness and access to preventive health services to the local community.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an international medical school committed to providing an excellent medical education to qualified students of diverse backgrounds. Students begin their journey to become physicians on AUC’s technologically advanced campus in St. Maarten before completing clinical training in teaching hospitals in the United States and United Kingdom. AUC is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine, and its graduates are eligible for licensure to practice in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. AUC is part of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV).

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.