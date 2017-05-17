Amadeus IT Group participation at the Social and Sustainable Tourism Summit 2017

The future of the ethical traveller at the Social and Sustainable Tourism Summit 2017

Amadeus presented perspectives on the future of ethical tourism in the study Future Traveller Tribes 2030

It was also highlighted a growing trend of the future traveller and the importance of corporate social responsabilities strategies to serve this sector

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, May 17 , 2017 – According to the Amadeus Future Traveler Tribes 2030 report, on that date there will be an ethical traveler tribe that we began managing a few years ago. It is about tourists who will make decisions based on environmental respect and will include different social groups in their trips and activities. It will become more and more important that companies that are part of the tourism ecosystem provide solutions that best meet their needs.

As tourism is one of the industries that relies on the interconnection between countries, its impact is global. Its benefits permeate from the macroeconomic layer, to the communities that use it in each country. Therefore, all the participants in the value chain, including the traveler, have a role to play in order to achieve responsible tourism. Governments, corporations, institutions and communities should work together to achieve this point.

On the panel “Understanding and Communicating with the New Tourist” during the Social and Sustainable Tourism Summit 2017 held in Cancun on May 4th, 5th and 6th, Adolfo Jiménez, Amadeus Commercial Director in Mexico, mentioned that “The challenge is not only placing this trend in the travel context, but to transform the way we carry out a number of processes in our industry. As a technology company, we believe we occupy a priveledged position that enables us to facilitate this change”, he ended.

Making a conscious effort, Amadeus IT Group, leader in providing technological solutions for the travel and tourism industry, has taken initiatives and bold steps in social responsibility to positively impact the whole industry on a global level. As an example, the company measures greenhouse gas emissions and is committed to sustainable tourism. Amadeus is the only technology company in the travel industry named for the fifth consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and participates in Latin America in social activities through volunteering and supporting education.

Céline Cousteau, Explorer and Documentary Filmmaker, Susanne Becken, from the Griffith Institute for Tourism and Verónica Gómez, Director for the Americas of the International Social Tourism Organization (OITS) participated in the Social and Sustainable Tourism Summit 2017. Adolfo Jiménez, on the other hand, is Amadeus Commercial Director in Mexico and has long experience in the tourism industry, with leading expertise in Customer Service in four different airports (Mexico, Cancun, Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta), as well as in the PYME segment Business Unit in Amadeus, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean in the last two years.

The ethical travelers are only one of the 2030 Tribes Amadeus has identified. There are five more highly connected groups and the future of the travel should adapt to them.

