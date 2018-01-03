Altidore to support Hurricane Irma relief with Cayman Islands events

From CONCACAF

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – United States international Jozy Altidore will host a series of activities in Grand Cayman from January 6-7 to raise funds for the Jozy Altidore Foundation in support of Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the Caribbean.

On the field in 2017, the 28-year-old forward captured the CONCACAF Gold Cup title with the U.S., as well as MLS Cup and Canadian Championship crowns with Toronto FC.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce my foundation to the people of the Cayman Islands,” said Altidore. “Getting a chance to share our mission, goals and ideas with our new friends is something I am looking forward to doing on this visit. Hopefully, this creates a lasting, successful partnership with the nation’s tourism board and those invested in charity and the ‘beautiful game.”

The weekend’s sports and hospitality events include youth football clinics, a golf outing and a VIP dinner reception.

“My foundation had a very positive and successful 2017 in the charitable sector, getting heavily involved both physically and financially in several projects with various fantastic groups,” Altidore finished. “Being able to start the new year off with such a tremendous list of events in the Cayman Islands has us very excited for things to come moving forward.”

IMAGE: Toronto FC and USA star Jozy Altidore (pictured) is a standout on the pitch and in the world of philanthropy. (Photo: Mexport)