Airline [Cayman Airways] dismisses employees involved in human smuggling case

From Caribbean News Service

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jun 29 2017 – Cayman Airways has dismissed three employees who were arrested nearly two years ago in connection with the smuggling of undocumented Cuban migrants into the United States.

The Cayman Compass quotes a spokesperson for the airline, Olivia Scott Ramirez as saying that the three are no longer employed by the airline.

However, details surrounding the human smuggling case are not known as following their arrest in August 2015, the airline employees were released on bail and nothing further was said publicly regarding the investigation.

According to the Cayman Compass, officials from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed that no charges were filed in the case.

In response to questions from the Cayman Compass as to why the investigation appeared to have gone silent, the RCIPS said, “The investigation has been processed and a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review. Recommendations were received and enquiries are continuing. The investigation has not been closed.”

The smuggling scheme allegedly involved the suspects accepting payment in exchange for helping Cuban nationals reach the United States.

It’s reported that the Cubans involved were in the British Overseas territory either as visitors or on work permits.

