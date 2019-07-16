AIMA Cayman collaborates with industry

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global representative for the alternative investment management industry, have been actively engaging with members at a series of educationally inspired events focused on the current regulatory landscape facing the industry.

On June 12, 2019, AIMA Cayman joined forces with the Cayman Islands Directors Association, Cayman Islands Compliance Association and the Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association to welcome a packed room at the Seafire Kimpton Resort on Seven Mile Beach. Mike Byrne, EMEA Alternatives Leader and Channel Islands Asset Management Leader for PwC laid out the state of play with Brexit and with other EU regulations on the horizon. Lucy Frew, Partner at Walkers followed with insight into the economic substance regulations in Cayman and recent changes to the Securities Investments Business Law. Members enjoyed the industry updates over a complimentary lunch and remarked how useful it was to have received such relevant and timely content from AIMA. “Conversations of an annual event are already being teased”, exclaimed Yolanda Banks-McCoy of Highwater, the AIMA Cayman Education Committee Chair.

On the heels of that successful event, AIMA Cayman and AIMA Americas teamed for an evening of education and networking at the offices of Akin Gump in New York. Moderated by Jiri Kroll, Deputy CEO of AIMA, panelists Jon Fowler of Maples, Michael Fastert of TIG Advisors LLC and Bruce Zagaris of Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP discussed the legal regulatory environment of IFCs and how managers were planning ahead to adapt these changes to the new realities of international finance. Michelle Noyes, Managing Director of AIMA then took over leading her panel’s debate over digital asset funds. Steven D’Mello of Albourne, Jeff Dorman of ARCA, Andrew Schofield of KPMG and Lenin Perumalsamy of Maitland Group shared best practices focused on areas that US and Cayman

stakeholders must know when diligencing such funds. The afternoon wrapped up with a networking event overlooking the striking New York city skyline.

“As an organization, we look to support our members by keeping them current on issues that may impact their businesses, and provide a forum to allow the sharing of pragmatic solutions and best practices,“ added Russell Burt, Chair of AIMA Cayman. “We are quite pleased with the turnout and thank all participants for their insights.”

