According to Aggressor Liveaboards, the Cayman Islands is getting a new liveaboard, theCayman Aggressor V.

The new ship will be the new Cayman flagship, replacing the Cayman Aggressor IV. The new liveaboard boasts some impressive dimensions at 120ft/~40m long and 25ft/~7.5m wide. Features of the ship include:

Space for 20 guests and 7 staff.

Staterooms with ensuite bathrooms.

Rooms have twin beds or king-size beds.

A cocktail deck and restaurant for 24 people.

Large lounge with a 65-inch TV.

Shaded bar, hot tub and sun loungers on the top deck.

Large dive deck with two camera tables and central wetsuit drying area.

Two compressors with built-in Nitrox analyzer.

The yacht maintains the commitment of Aggressor Liveaboards to the environment, and provides Stream2Sea coral safe sunscreen, as well as limiting the use of single-use plastics.

Check out a video of the Cayman Aggressor V at web site link below



For more on this story go to: https://www.deeperblue.com/aggressor-fleet-adds-the-cayman-aggressor-v-to-its-fleet/