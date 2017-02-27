A&D diaper rash cream recalled in Cayman Islands

February 27th, 2017

Foster’s Food Fair – IGA would like to announce that Bayer is voluntarily recalling a select few A+D Diaper Rash Cream SKU’s. The labeling on the affected lots includes a claim that the product is “phthalate-free.” During a recent claim review, Bayer discovered that there are trace amounts of diethyl phthalate (DEP) in the A+D Diaper Rash Cream formulation.

The recall only affects A+D Diaper Rash Cream 1.5oz:

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA is affected by this recall; and the affected products have been pulled from the shelves to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers.

We encourage all customers who have purchased any affected product from any of our Foster’s Food Fair-IGA, Priced Right or Bay Market locations to check purchased product, and to return affected product for a full refund. Please discontinue use of product. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).