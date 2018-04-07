Activities in Cayman Islands to mark World Health Day 2018

The theme for World Health Day 2018 is Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere. Universal health coverage means that all people and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

Universal health coverage enables everyone to access the services that address the most important causes of disease and death, and ensures that the quality of those services is good enough to improve the health of the people who receive them.

It does not, however, mean free coverage for all possible health interventions, regardless of the cost, as no country can provide all services free of charge on a sustainable basis.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Samuel Williams Rodriguez notes that people can, however, take proactive measures to consider the status of their basic wellness and seek early intervention that can result in easing the health burden of the country.

In line with the theme of World Health Day, which is marked globally on 7 April, the Public Health Department is offering free health screenings. These are a part of the continued initiatives of the department to emphasise the benefits of healthy lifestyles and early detection of issues such as diabetes, hypertension and depression, which will enable appropriate treatment to prevent complications and ensure quality of life.

These free community health screenings will be available in all district health centres on Grand Cayman, including the general practice clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac, from 9 to 13 April between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., For Little Cayman, please call the clinic to make an appointment.