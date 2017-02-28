February 28, 2017

Accident on ETH/Lakeside Apartments This Afternoon, 28 February

5:15PM, 28 February – Police and emergency medical personnel are on the site of an accident on the ETH near Lakeside Apartments.  The northbound lane of the ETH heading toward West Bay is temporarily blocked, but expected to be cleared in a matter of minutes.

