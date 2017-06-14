Academy Sports Club wins Cayman Islands U13 FA Cup

Academy Sports Club ’s U13A team have been named CIFA U13 FA Cup champions after winning an exciting match against Sunset Football Club 4-0 on Saturday June 10th.

“It was a very entertaining match with some very good football being played by both the Academy and Sunset youth players”, said Academy U13/U15 Coach Paul Byles.

“The scoreline does not tell the full story because the Sunset players made the match very challenging,” he said.

Academy’s Jacobbi Tugman opened the scoring within 10 minutes of kick off and forward Mathew Lloyd –Hickey added a second goal before halftime.

In the second half Tugman scored a second goal followed by a wonderful team effort which led to the fourth goal by Academy’s midfielder Manny Duran

Academy’s U13 team also won the U13 league after going undefeated for the entire season. In addition the club’s U15 team won the CIFA U15 FA Cup, its U11 girls team won the girls U11 league, the U17s were FA cup runners up, and boys U11 were FA cup semi-finalists. The club’s Premier league team will be playing against Bodden Town in the CIFA Men’s FA Cup final on Sunday June 17th.

“Our regular club season for most youth teams has now officially ended but we are now focused on preparing the teams for our annual summer trip to the USA Cup in Minnesota in July,” Mr Byles said.

This year the club will make history by taking six teams to the USA CUP. The club is taking U10, U12, U13, U15, U17 and a girls U12 teams this year.

“It takes a huge effort to send so many players to an international tournament and we wish to thank everyone in the local community that helped by buying raffle tickets, donating and helping these kids,” Mr Byles said.

“We are a voluntary organisation and it takes a lot of work by many individuals to make the programme successful not just as a football club but as a community programme for our youth where they learn to appreciate our values on education, discipline and learn many off the field life skills,” said Head Coach Virgil Seymour.

Mr Byles also thanked all the Academy coaches for another great season.

“We of course have to extend a thank you to all of our incredible coaching staff. Thanks to Greg Brooks (U11), Finigan Bryan and Jonah Ebanks (U11), Nonso Dike (Girls U11), Logan Seymour (U13B), Virgil Seymour (U17) Glen Whewell and Jack Brazil (Men’s Team),” he said.