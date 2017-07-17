96 Academy Sports Club players from six different teams have traveled to Blaine, Minnesota to participate in the 33rd annual Schwan’s USA Cup.

The six teams competing in the Cup are the club’s U10, U12, U13, U15 and U17 teams, and for the first time ever, the U12 girls team. The club chartered a Cayman Airways plane to facilitate the large numbers on what is the biggest trip they have undertaken to date.

“Every year we see how we can involve more and more of the club in trips and tournaments like the USA Cup,” said Paul Byles, Academy’s U13/U15 boys Head Coach. “This year we are extremely excited to be able to bring more players than ever before, and particularly excited to include our girls team as part of our efforts to further develop Academy’s girls training programme.”

“Thank you to Cayman Airways for their support in organising a charter plane for us,” he said.

The club has attended the Cup six times in the past as part of their annual tradition of participating in an international tournament, and have had great success previously. Over the 6 years, Academy has won champion trophies at the U10, U11, U12 and U13 age levels. Last year the club brought home one quarterfinalist position, two semi-finalist spots, and one champion trophy at the end of the week-long tournament.

“As a club we always look forward to attending the Schwan’s USA Cup,” said Virgil Seymour, Academy Head Coach. “We can always count on competing against a very high calibre of players, allowing the Academy footballers to challenge themselves and improve on their skills.”

The 33rd Schwan’s USA Cup will feature 1,168 teams with 16,000 players from over 15 countries, 17 states and 5 provinces. The tournament is held at the 54-field National Sports Center, which is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest football complex on earth.

Academy invites the community to follow their efforts at the USA Cup on Facebook (www.facebook.com/academysportsclub) and Instagram (@academy_sports_club).