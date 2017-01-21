Academy Sports Club will be hosting their second Mini Slam football competition (sponsored by FLOW) on Monday, January 23 at the Academy football field.

The competition will feature a 7v7 format, and will include various local U11 and U13 boys and U13 girls teams. The first match of the day will kick off at9:00 am and awards will be presented to the players at 1:30pm.

The FA Cup will also be making a stop at the Mini Slam tournament as part of its tour to Cayman courtesy of FLOW. Past Manchester United player and current Ambassador Dwight Yorke will also be attendance to meet and greet with the players.

Following the mini slam, there will be an exhibition match between the Academy U17 team and Montego Bay United FC at 3pm.

IMAGE: Dwight Yorke in August 2015 Wikipedia