Academy @ Miami Cup

Success for Academy at the 2019 Miami Cup

U14

Academy Sports Club took three of its youth football teams to the 2019 Miami Cup and showcase last weekend and returned with two cups. The Club’s U12 team won the Gold Cup and its U15 were Gold cup runners up. The tournament offers 4 levels of competition; Showcase for 15U-19U, and Gold, Silver, and Bronze for 9U-19U.

“It was a great experience for all three teams,” said Paul Byles, Academy’s Head of Youth Development and U15 Coach. “We were very pleased with how well they performed at the Gold level.”

U12

“We work very hard with parents and volunteers to obtain international football experience for all our players. It’s a key component of their football development.

“We are very grateful to our coaches and team managers for making this past weekend another fun and successful trip.”

U15

The club will soon turn its attention to preparing teams to participate in the Schwan USA Cup in July in Minnesota.

Academy is planning to enter a record number of 7 teams in the Schwan Cup this summer which will include 5 boy’s and 2 girl’s teams.

Coach Virgil Seymour, Technical Director of the Club said, “We are very proud of the performance of all the players. We are very grateful for the support from local sponsors to help us to run a successful youth football program. It’s a great investment into Cayman’s youth and we have no doubt that they will continue to support us”.

About Academy Sports Club

We are a youth football programme located in the Cayman Islands. Our goal is the development of excellence in football, while fostering personal integrity, leadership skills, community awareness & commitment to academic success.

Our motto “The Books and the Ball You’ve Got it All” combines excellence in youth football development with an environment that emphasises academic success.

Academy Sports Club is a registered non-profit football club. Our aim is to provide quality football development to the youth of the Cayman Islands, while emphasising academic excellence and providing opportunity for the development of personal character and civic responsibility. Academy Sports Club was initially started by Winston Chung-Fah, who received the CIFA Order of Merit for his contributions to the sport of football.

For more information please visit: http://academysportsclub.ky/about/

IMAGES:

Photo: Academy U12 team win Gold Cup

Photo: Academy U15 team win Gold runners up trophy

Photo: Academy U14 team