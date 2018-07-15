Abraaj posts $188 million loss after using investor funds

Deloitte and PwC were hired as the provisional liquidators of Abraaj, once one of the biggest private equity firms in the Middle East, which owes its creditors more than $1 billion. After an audit demanded by Bill Gates’s charitable foundation and others, the buyout firm ran into trouble after being accused of mingling investors’ money with its own in a health-care fund, setting in motion a series of events culminating in a voluntary liquidation filing in the Caymans last month.