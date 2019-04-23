Abandoned Ships In The South China Sea
There’s a new podcast kicking about that is made by Derrick Story of Skylum fame. It’s called “The Nimble Photographer” and I was on a recent episode which you can hear here!
In it, we discuss one of my more successful photography based business ideas, including how reading about a stuffed shark led me to working out how a fine art business could succeed.
DAILY PHOTO – ABANDONED SHIPS IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA
Now I’m not technically sure these are abandoned, but they probably are. This is near Sanya, which is an island off the SE coast of China. I flew my drone over about 50 of these ships and got in close. There was definitely nobody aboard the ships, and they don’t appear to be terribly seaworthy. If anyone else has more info on these, let me know!
- Date Taken2018-03-19 18:27:25
- CameraFC220
- Camera MakeDJI
- Exposure Time1/470
- Aperture2.2
- ISO100
- Focal Length4.7 mm
- FlashNo flash function
- Exposure ProgramProgram AE
- Exposure Bias
