A Summer of Art at the Cayman Islands National Gallery

The National Gallery Launches, A Summer of Art – Free Art Education for Kids 6-12yrs

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents, A Summer of Art offering art education to children ages 6 to 12 years throughout the summer. Thanks to the generous support from Rotary Club of Grand Cayman the drop-in sessions, which run Tuesday and Thursday afternoons are free to attend. “The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman (RCGC) is proud to support the National Gallery’s A Summer of Art programme, and we hope to inspire creativity, encourage analytical thinking, and broaden the minds of our children,” explains RCGC Present, Justin Bodden.

The action-packed summer programming includes a wide range of activities including watercolour screen printing, ceramics, ink painting, collage and more. Students will learn about local and international artists, taking inspiration from their work and make regular visits to the Gallery’s exhibitions. Special Kids CineClub film screenings will be held on 20 July and 17 August.

“The art sessions will surely be fun and messy, in addition to being educational. We know that summer learning loss impacts many students, therefore it’s important for NGCI to offer accessible, engaging summer programming that allows children to enjoy their summer vacation while still benefitting from art education,” explains Education Officer Jessica Ebanks. “The benefits of art education are far-reaching, from dabbling in science by experimenting with various materials, to strengthening critical thinking skills and boosting self-confidence.”

As part of the Gallery’s Creative Careers programme, NGCI interns and work experience students will assist with A Summer of Art sessions under the guidance of NGCI staff, giving young people the opportunity to develop professional experience in arts education and administration. “We welcome the creative ideas and energy of our interns and work experience students. With their assistance, it’s guaranteed to be an enriching and exciting summer programme for all involved,” says NGCI’s Operations and Programmes Manager Tanya Whiteside.

A Summer of Art at the National Gallery takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Susan A. Olde Art Studio, from 4 July to 17 August 2017. Space is limited to 20 students per session and is allocated on a first come, first serve basis (no pre-registration is necessary). Sessions are free and all materials are provided. The programme is open to individual children (6 to 12 years) and families. Summer Camps and large groups can book art sessions and tours separately. For more information, visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky or email education@nationalgallery.org.ky.