A royal snub for local media

By Brenton Henry From Antigua Observer

Much like when then British Prime Minister David Cameron refused to grant interviews during a 2015 visit to the Caribbean, Prince Harry is poised to do the same during a royal visit here next month.

In an email to OBSERVER media, Kensington Palace said: “There are no current plans for Prince Harry to give any media interviews during his tour of the Caribbean.”

The Household Office of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry did promise however to “let you know if anything changes”.

It’s not the first time that British officials have refused to be questioned by the Caribbean press; David Cameron’s snub of the media fraternity in October last year was mired in controversy.

Cameron visited Jamaica and Grenada and his decision not to grant interviews angered the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, and media bodies in Jamaica and Grenada.

A spokesperson for the Media Workers’ Association of Grenada said last year, “We are firmly of the view that those protocols should not run contrary to the expected operations of a free media in a democracy such as ours.”

For the visit of Prince Harry, the media is likely to be provided with photo-ops, information handouts and press releases.

Prince Harry will undertake an official visit to the Caribbean, on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, with Antigua & Barbuda being the first stop on November 20 and 21.

Prince Harry will visit six other countries including St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados, as well as Guyana on behalf of the Foreign Office.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Prince Harry holds special memories of his last visit to the Caribbean, and of the warmth, friendliness and sense of fun that comes so naturally to this region.”

