December 19, 2017

A record-breaking home sale in the Cayman Islands

December 19, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From Caribbean Journal

The sale of a single-family home on ’s has broken the record for highest sales price in the .

The beachfront Coconut Walk Estate on Seven Mile Beach sold for $12.5 million, according to Kim Lund of RE/MAX Cayman Islands, who sold the home.

The seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 10,155-square-foot property had been listed by Sheena Conolly of Cayman Islands Sotheby’s International Realty.

It’s the first residential home sale in the Cayman Islands for more than $10 million; there have been 11 residential homes in the Cayman Islands that have eclipsed the $5 million sales mark.

There are currently 12 homes actively on the market in Cayman through the system that are listed for more than $5 million.

Lund has also handled sale of the highest-priced condominium in Grand Cayman, at Water’s Edge, which sold for a record price of $13 million.

IMAGE: The pool. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby’s)

For more on this story go to; https://www.caribjournal.com/2017/12/17/record-breaking-home-sale-cayman-islands/#

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Editors Choice, iBusiness, iLocal News, iWorld News, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*