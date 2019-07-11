A new real estate project in Grand Cayman

From Caribbean Journal

A new mixed-use real estate project has broken ground in Grand Cayman.

The new Harbour Walk development will be a mix of shops, offices, restaurants and bars, along with apartments, with completion scheduled for July 2021.

That will include a combination of 28 retail and restaurant spaces across 30,000 square feet, along with a total of 62 one- and two-bedroom apartments set on the upper floors of the project.

Harbour Walk will also feature two floors of Class A office space, set in the Grand Harbour district, east of Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport.

The walkable ground-floor retail will look like this.

“This destination will be a very positive addition to the Grand Harbour area, bringing in amenities and services which aren’t currently available off of the Seven Mile Beach corridor,” said Jeremy Hurst, broker/owner at Cayman’s International Realty Group.

It’s just the latest addition to what seems to be a buzzing Grand Cayman real estate market.

