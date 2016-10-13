A New Manners To Go Etiquette Consultant in the Cayman Islands!

by LISA From Manners To Go

Cynthia West is now teaching the Manners To Go program in the Cayman Islands and we are thrilled to have her on the team.

So that you can learn more about Cynthia, we asked a few questions about her life on the Cayman Islands and why she is excited to start her business teaching manners to children.

1.

What excites you the most about starting a business teaching manners to children?

I am convinced that good manners, combined with active listening, lead to a more rewarding experience in any setting.

2.

Tell us about living in the Cayman Islands

We are a British Colony, a melting pot of cultures and beliefs. Being one of the top financial centers in the world, life seems laid back, but can actually get quite hectic!

3.

If you were asked by a family traveling to the Cayman Islands for the first time, “what to do with their time”, what would you recommend?

Leave your cell phone in your suitcase, swim with the stingrays, check out an outdoor activity with your kids or take a picnic basket to any small public beach.

4.

What have you learned from your children?

Patience and resilience.

5.

What is your ideal morning?

Reading a newspaper from cover to cover or discussing world events over brunch with like-minded friends.

6.

What was your favorite book to read to your children when they were growing up?

The House That Had Enough by P. E. King

