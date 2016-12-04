A.M. BestTV Cayman Captive Forum: Infectious diseases require mix of captive, commercial coverage

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In this A.M.BestTV episode, health and risk experts gathered at the 2016 Cayman Captive Forum said hospitals have limited coverage options and high potential costs in dealing with outbreaks of infectious diseases. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=imac31216nc to view the entire program.

“Changes in globalization, with so much interactive travel between different countries as well as changes in the environment, have led to the increase in vectors that transmit these diseases.”

“We are seeing an increase in the emergence of new infectious diseases that we can’t quite prepare for because they show up on our doorstep, and we are not always immediately prepared for anything that might emerge,” said Roberta DeBiasi, chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Children’s National Health System. “Changes in globalization, with so much interactive travel between different countries as well as changes in the environment, have led to the increase in vectors that transmit these diseases.”

Mary Anne Hilliard, executive vice president, chief legal officer, Children’s National Health System, addressed the issues of legal implication and cost to hospitals.

“Responding to these diseases or these different exposures may cost money, and there is a lot of cost that does not get reimbursed,” said Hilliard. “There is a lot of exposure, and the challenge for us as risk professionals is to do the right thing for our patients. Be ready, have a financial plan and insurance.”

All the executives featured in the episode agree that the hospital community needs to ascertain their modern risks.

“They have to look at how risk has changed in health care, and be able to respond to it by prevention, readiness and insurance,” said Hilliard.

Other people that appear in this episode:

Dominic Colaizzo, chairman, National Health Care Practice, Aon; and

Rebecca Cady, chief risk officer, Children’s National Health System.

